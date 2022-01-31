American McGee’s Alice becoming TV series from X-Men writer

Videogame adaptation announcements are coming thick and fast and the latest is a TV drama series of American McGee’s Alice, an adventure game which is in itself an adaption of Lewis Carroll’s fantasy Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. X-Men and Watchmen writer David Hayter is developing the series.

“American McGee’s Alice and [its sequel] Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience,” Hayter said in a statement.

For those familiar with the 1951 Disney movie Alice in Wonderland and are therefore expecting a cuddly child-appropriate fantasy series, you may be surprised to find that it skews more towards horror and some seriously dark themes.

The TV adaptation will begin after the events of Through the Looking-Glass. Alice’s house has burnt down, killing her parents. After repeated attempts at suicide, she gets locked up inside a mental institution until she is once again summoned to Wonderland by the White Rabbit.

But things have taken a dark and gory turn in Wonderland. The only chance for Alice to restore her peace of mind and find out more about the death of her parents is to fight her way through Wonderland and free it from evil.

American McGee said in a statement; “David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.” He is currently working on Alice: Asylum and Oz Adventures (based on the Wizard of Oz).

