Cobra Kai season 5 release date – what’s next for The Karate Kid Netflix series

When is the Cobra Kai season 5 release date? It’s not often that you can spin-off or reboot a beloved franchise successfully, but Cobra Kai, a TV show continuing the story of action movie saga The Karate Kid, is a rare exception.

Initially on the streaming service YouTube Red, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprised their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso 34 years later, leading an ensemble cast of old and new faces as they continued their karate-based rivalry. From season 3 onwards, Cobra Kai found a new home on Netflix, with season 4 showing more fights, reunions and general bad-assery than ever, and people can’t wait for season 5.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai ended by taking stock of the fallout of the high-stakes All-Valley Karate tournament that had been teased all season. Despite LaRusso and Lawrence’s uneasy truce, Cobra Kai prevailed over both Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang at the tournament (with the help of Terry’s wallet). This could have huge implications for the season to come since the former rivals previously hedged a bet with Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese: whichever dojos lost the All Valley would disband, while those who won would remain. So, could it all be over for Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang?

There's a lot to come in Cobra Kai season 5, so to give you more time to practise your crane kicks, we pulled together everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

COBRA KAI SEASON 5 RELEASE DATE: WHEN IS THE COBRA KAI SEASON 5 OUT?

There hasn’t been any official announcement on when exactly we can expect Cobra Kai season 5, but we’re definitely in good stead to receive some news soon. Showrunner John Hurwitz revealed in December 2021 that filming for the fifth season had already wrapped, meaning that the show is already in its post-production stage.

Usually, new seasons of Cobra Kai tend to drop on Netflix around the New Years season, but as the showrunners start 2022 with filming already done and dusted, we may well receive the new season a little quicker.

COBRA KAI SEASON 5 TRAILER: DOES COBRA KAI SEASON 5 HAVE A TRAILER?

Given season 4 of Cobra Kai has only been released recently, it might be a while until we see any teasers or potential trailers for the new season. However, the team are known to release little teasers throughout the year, with their first teaser for season 4 coming approximately six months before the series eventually dropped.

If we assume they are following the same pattern for season 5, we can probably expect the first teasers to drop in late May or early June 2022.

COBRA KAI SEASON 5 PLOT: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN COBRA KAI SEASON 5?

Despite Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang’s best efforts, one thing’s for certain: Cobra Kai isn’t going anywhere, and as Terry Silver ensured, fellow Cobra Kai sensei Kreese was carted away in handcuffs, we have a feeling that the shady dojo is about to become more dangerous than ever. However, with Robby finally making peace with Johnny and Tory discovering that Terry paid off the All Valley, Cobra Kai may well have lost two of its strongest fighters before season 5 has even begun.

Whether or not Miyagi- Do and Eagle Fang go through with their bet and really hang up their gis remains to be seen, but it’s pretty clear that Daniel, at least, is determined to not go down without a fight. Building an allyship with someone who previously tried to kill you doesn’t feel like the smartest move, but with Chozen knowing secrets to Miyagi Do karate that is even beyond Daniel’s knowledge, this pairing may well be the key to ending Cobra Kai’s reign of terror.

As for Johnny, now that he’s finally made peace with his own son, he seems set to go to Mexico and find his surrogate son Miguel, who fled town and decided to try and find his father in the wake of losing his All Valley title. The problem is, as Carla revealed, Miguel’s father doesn’t even know he exists: and by her accounts, he seems like a pretty dangerous man. The possibility of Miguel’s father joining the show has been hinted at in previous seasons, but with Miguel now on his way to find him, it looks like we may have a lot of drama on the way.

WHO ARE THE COBRA KAI SEASON 5 CAST?

Cobra Kai season 5 will likely see the return of several fan favourites who have been there since the start, along with the newer faces that joined in later seasons:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz

Peyton List as Tory Schwarber

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny

Oona O’Brien as Devon

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

The future of certain characters like John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), were left up in the air at the end of season 4.

Kreese has led away in handcuffs after being double-crossed by former friend and Cobra Kai co-founder Terry Silver, while Miguel, who failed to defend his title as All Valley Champion, set off on a bus to Mexico to find out more about his father and himself.

Someone we can expect to play a pretty significant role in Cobra Kai season 5 is Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Don Okumoto), Daniel’s former foe who we last saw in season 3 of the Netflix series.

After settling their differences in a tense stand-off in season 3 after Daniel visited Okinawa, Japan, the closing moments of season 4 saw Daniel turning to Chozen at Mr Miyagi’s graveside to enlist his help in bringing down Cobra Kai once and for all.

Cobra Kai Season 5 answers the long asked question– what would have happened had Daniel lost at the end of Karate Kid Part 3? Nerds of the Valley, be afraid. — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) January 2, 2022

We can also probably expect to see more of Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) in the upcoming season. After remaining absent following the aftermath of the school brawl in season 2, the closing moments of season 4 saw him finally succeeding in getting his place back in Cobra Kai after working with Silver to get Kreese arrested.

As with previous seasons, information about potential new cast members joining will likely be released later in 2022.