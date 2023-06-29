When does The Witcher season 3 volume 2 release on Netflix?

Here's what we know on when The Witcher will be back on Netflix with more episodes. The final three episodes of the season will be in volume 2, coming soon.

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 release date - Cavill as Geralt

Here’s everything you need to know about The Witcher season 3 volume 2 release date on Netflix. Minor spoilers ahead for volume 1.

Henry Cavill is back in The Witcher for one last time with The Witcher season 3. Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and it sees the trio of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri travelling across the Continent as they attempt to evade dangerous enemies.

However, volume 1 is only the first five episodes of season 3; the final three are coming in volume 2. These will be Henry Cavill’s final episodes before his big goodbye. But when does The Witcher return to Netflix with volume 2?

When is The Witcher back on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 will land on Netflix on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Volume 2 will consist of three episodes, and will mark Henry Cavill’s exist as Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher: season 3 volume 1 releases globally on Netflix on 29th June and volume 2 on 27th July. Read our The Witcher season 3 volume 1 review. For more Witcher content, head to our guide on The Witcher cast, and find out who was the first Witcher. Or, take a look at our guide to everything new on Netflix, before seeing our picks for the best TV series of all time. If you prefer the games, you can also check out PCGamesN’s guide to The Witcher remake release date and Pocket Tactics’ breakdown of The Witcher 3 characters.

