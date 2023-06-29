When does The Witcher season 3 volume 2 release on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Witcher season 3 volume 2 release date on Netflix. Minor spoilers ahead for volume 1.

Henry Cavill is back in The Witcher for one last time with The Witcher season 3. Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and it sees the trio of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri travelling across the Continent as they attempt to evade dangerous enemies.

However, volume 1 is only the first five episodes of season 3; the final three are coming in volume 2. These will be Henry Cavill’s final episodes before his big goodbye. But when does The Witcher return to Netflix with volume 2?

When is The Witcher back on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 volume 2 will land on Netflix on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Volume 2 will consist of three episodes, and will mark Henry Cavill’s exist as Geralt of Rivia.

