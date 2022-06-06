Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date speculation, cast and more

What is the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date? The small screen zombie franchise of The Walking Dead is as difficult to kill as the flesh-eaters themselves, and now the spin-off TV series is set for an eighth season. It’s crazy to think that this iteration of the hit show has now been running for nearly seven years!

While Fear the Walking Dead began life as a prequel to the main timeline of The Walking Dead, after season 3 the show began to run concurrently with the central storylines, with characters even crossing over between the two series.

If you are still keeping up with all things The Walking Dead related, we have to say we commend your commitment to the cause; it can’t be easy to stick with the franchise after more than 12 years and various iterations and spin-offs. So, for those of you who are dying for more, here’s everything we know about the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date, who will be in the cast, and more.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date speculation

There has been no official confirmation of the exact Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date yet, but reports suggest filming will begin in June 2022. With that in mind, we would expect the release date to fall at the start of 2023.

At present, AMC, the studio behind all things The Walking Dead will be a little pre-occupied with the momentous finale of the original show. The final episodes of that sci-fi series are set for October and November of 2022.

Therefore, it’s unlikely they would want to drop a new season of Fear the Walking Dead too close to the big event of concluding the main show. Once the dust has settled there, we can assume some movement on the spin-off series.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 plot speculation

The many different strands of The Walking Dead properties make it pretty confusing to ascertain where one series will end, and another will pick up. The biggest aspect of the season 7 finale that will definitely play a huge part in season 8 though, is the return of Madison Clark.

The fan favourite character had been long-presumed dead, but she came back in the final episode of the previous season of Fear the Walking Dead, and is indeed, very much alive. How she survived, and why she is aligned with the show’s villains, will be big questions to answer for season 8.

Meanwhile, Victor Strand was last seen thriving in the aftermath of the nuclear blast which appeared to cause suffering for everyone else. His delusions of grandeur and attempts to play god surely can’t continue much longer though, so who will bring him down?

In season 7, Alicia appeared to be succumbing to a mysterious illness that she feared would result in her becoming a zombie, but she overcome the ailment and even made amends with Victor. She then began to embark on her own mission, but that may well be the last we see of the character.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 cast

It’s safe to assume that all the major players will return for Fear the Walking Dead season 8. Morgan (Lennie James), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and of course, Madison (Kim Dickens) will have big roles to play.

Other characters who are likely to return are Dwight (Austin Amelio), Luciana (Danay Garcia), June (Jenna Elfman), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Grace (Karen David), and Sarah (Mo Collins).

Unfortunately, as we mentioned above, Alycia Debnam-Carey is looking like she will not be reprising her role as Alicia in season 8. The actor confirmed she had appeared in her final episode in season 7, claiming “it was time to move on as an actor and as a person,” in an Instagram post.

That's all we know about the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date so far. As soon as we hear any murmurs from the land of the living we will update you.