One of the best Keanu Reeves movies is now streaming on Netflix

Do you like Keanu Reeves? Do you like Netflix? Then you’re in luck — one of the best movies from Keanu Reeves‘ back catalog just got added to US customers of the streaming service. 47 Ronin, which was released in 2013, is a movie based on a true story. Well, kind of. A group of 47 rōnin (samurai swordsmen without a master) really did band together back in 18th-century Japan to avenge the death of their master.

But it’s fair to say that this fantasy movie takes a fair amount of artistic license in their fictionalized retelling of this event. Especially since, in this movie at least, the rōnin also have to battle witches and giants.

In 47 Ronin, Reeves stars as Kai, a half-Japanese, half-English orphan who was taken in by Lord Asano, leader of the rōnin, as a child. While Lord Asanao is a real historical figure, as are several other characters in this thriller movie, the character of Kai was created specifically for this story.

Although it was hardly the highest-grossing movie of all time, fans of Keanu Reeves have developed a soft spot for 47 Ronin over the years because of their badass samurai sword scenes. The film even garnered a sequel, Blades of the 47 Ronin, but none of the original cast returned because it was a standalone sequel.

As luck would have it, the 2022 movie was made by Netflix, so if you have the time, you can treat yourself to a 47 Ronin double bill. Or, check out all the new movies coming out this year or our guide to the best Keanu Reeves movies of all time.