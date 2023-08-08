The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date? If you looked up ‘hot girl’s summer’ in the dictionary, you’d quite literally find Belly Conklin. She and her family spend every year at Cousin’s Beach with the Fishers, including the two brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

Naturally, as a teen drama series, a love triangle develops between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah as they grapple with issues like friendship, loss, love, and growing up during several life-changing summers. What began as a novel trilogy soon developed into a hit Amazon Prime series, with author Jenny Han returning to adapt her novels into one of the best TV series on the platform. And here we are, awaiting news on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date

Good news! A season 3 is definitely happening because Amazon has officially renewed the show.

Now, the not-so-good news… while a third season was commissioned prior to the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strikes, production will not begin on season 3 until these strikes have concluded.

This means we’re more likely to get a summer 2025 release date than a 2024 one.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are all returning. Here’s who we think will be joining them:

Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

David Iacono as Cam

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 be about?

We expect season 3 to adapt the third and final book in the series, ‘We’ll Always Have Summer.’

‘We’ll Always Have Summer’ takes place two years after the events of ‘It’s Not Summer Without You’ — the book that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is based on.

This means we can probably expect season 3 to employ a similar time jump, as Belly finally decides between Conrad and Jeremiah. Of course, it’s possible that they might split the third book across two seasons or deviate dramatically from the source material, but given how they’ve adapted one-season-per-book so far, we don’t really see that happening.

Is there a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer?

Sorry, but it’s too early for there to be a trailer!

In the meantime, catch up on the trailer for season 2 so that you have an idea of the story so far…

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

You’ll be able to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series is exclusive to the platform, and while you’re waiting, you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 on the streaming service now. And when you’re done with that, check out everything new on Amazon Prime.

How many episodes will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have?

It’s been confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will have ten episodes.

Looks like we’re set to have the longest summer yet…

