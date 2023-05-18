Will there be a XO Kitty season 2? Here’s everything we know about the future of the Netflix spin-off series, with speculation about the release date and more.

XO Kitty is the new Netflix series, and a spin-off from the smash hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before teen romance movies. Though it doesn’t feature Noah Centineo or Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart does reprise her role as the titular character Kitty. Kitty travels to Korea to attend the same school as her boyfriend Dae, which is where the adventure begins.

The whole first season of the comedy drama series dropped at once on Netflix on May 18, 2023, meaning you can catch up on all 10 episodes right now. But once you get to the end, you’ll be looking ahead to season 2. So, will there be another season of XO Kitty?

Will there be a XO Kitty season 2?

A second season of XO Kitty has not been confirmed by Netflix. However, don’t let that ruin your hopes, as we’re almost certain that XO Kitty will be renewed for more seasons going forward.

First of all, there’s plenty more story to tell. Without getting into spoilers, Kitty’s position at KISS in season 2 (and her potential return) could be a major plot point, and there’s still lots of scope for drama in her relationships, too.

So from a story perspective, XO Kitty could definitely return. The ultimate factor deciding this will be the success of the series, and with all the love for the To All the Boys movies, XO Kitty seems guaranteed to go straight to number one in the Netflix charts, making a renewal very likely.

If XO Kitty is confirmed for a second season, we’d be expecting it to drop towards the end of 2024.

That’s all we have on XO Kitty season 2. For more, check out our picks for the best TV series and best movies. Or, learn more about the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date.