Will there be a The Recruit season 2? Noah Centineo is best known for the rom-coms To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels, but his new Netlfix series The Recruit takes him in a totally new direction.

Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, a fresh-faced graduate starting a new job at the CIA. Owen’s dream of a cushy desk job is quickly flipped on its head, however, when he encounters Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who’s trying to expose the agency’s corruption.

Viewers loved Owen’s adventures, but let’s be honest, there are only eight episodes, and that’s just not enough. So will The Recruit get a season 2?

Will there be a The Recruit season 2?

Netflix is yet to commission The Recruit season 2. Don’t worry, though, The Recruit only dropped on Netflix on December 16 2022, and Netflix rarely announces whether it’s recommissioned something without looking at a few weeks viewing figures.

That means it should be a few weeks (or even months if we use The Sandman season 2 as an example) before we hear anything. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies, or if you want to know more about upcoming TV series, we have a guide to the Wednesday season 2 release date and the Manifest season 4 part 2 release date.