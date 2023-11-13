The Morning Show season 4 release date speculation, cast, and news

When’s The Morning Show season 4 release date? Grab your coffee and take a seat, because it’s time for your favorite news show. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been behind the fictional news desk at UBA since 2019, and we’ll soon see them again for another round.

In just a few short seasons, The Morning Show has solidified itself as one of the must-watch drama series of the past few years. This is partly due to their unrelenting takes on real-world events, but also because of the flawless work of The Morning Show cast. Season 4 is in the works, and we’ve got all the dirt on Apple TV Plus’ premier TV series below.

The Morning Show season 4 release date speculation

We’re most likely looking at a late 2024 release date for The Morning Show season 4, following Apple’s season renewal announcement.

The streaming service announced the fourth season back on April 30, 2023, and a lot’s happened since then. The third season premiered, and development on the fourth would have been stalled by the industry strikes. Thankfully, those have now come to an end, so we’d expect work on the scripts to resume very soon.

We already know (thanks to showrunner Charlotte Stoudt), that the writers had already begun working on season 4 back in April before the 2023 Writers Strike kicked in, so at least things are moving. With all previous three seasons airing in the later months (November and September, respectively), we’re thinking a late-2024 slot seems most likely.

The Morning Show season 4 cast speculation

While Apple hasn’t announced The Morning Show season 4 cast yet, we know Jennifer Aniston (Alex) and Reese Witherspoon (Bradley) are very likely to return.

From day one, Aniston and Witherspoon have been the leading forces, so we’d expect to see them back. Of course, with Bradley’s fate in the air after the season 3 finale saw her going to the FBI to admit to covering for her brother over his Capitol riot offence, it’s possible she’ll get jail time. Still, we just can’t see The Morning Show without Reese Witherspoon.

The only people we don’t see returning are Jon Hamm’s Paul Marks or Tig Notaro’s Amanda, considering how Paul’s plot to buy out UBA fell apart. We don’t think he’ll be welcomed back through those doors anytime soon. (You can’t just lie to NASA and get away with it, too.)

Here’s the expected The Morning Show season 4 cast:

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie Black

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter

What will The Morning Show season 4 be about?

We expect The Morning Show season 4 to focus on the fallout from Bradley’s conversation with the FBI, as well as big changes for the future of UBA.

First things first: let’s establish what’s happened so far. Season 3 saw UBA threatened by the looming purchase from billionaire Paul Marks, who was an on-screen reincarnation of Elon Musk. Yep — he even had a little Space-based side hustle.

Alex quickly developed a relationship with Paul but had to ditch him when she realized that not only was he a phony who intended to break up UBA and sell it for parts, but that he was also monitoring her and Bradley. All this means that, by the end, she’s managed to right wrongs and wreck the sale.

On Bradley’s end, things aren’t looking so good. After struggling to cope with her cover-up of her brother’s involvement in the Capitol riots, the season ends with her going to the FBI to reveal all. No doubt she’ll be on the chopping block for this.

So, we have a pretty decent idea of where season 4 could go. For one, Bradley could very well be spending some time in jail, or at least go through a major investigation that will no doubt affect her public image. (Which is already under scrutiny, thanks to her relationship with Cory.)

Meanwhile, over at UBA, Alex is flying high after pitching a merger between them and their rival network, NBN. She’s effectively saved the company and earned herself a seat at the table, but we expect this new partnership to come with plenty of clashes and new problems.

Above everything else, The Morning Show is known for its takes on real-world events. From #MeToo, to the pandemic, and Roe v. Wade, there’s a lot that’s been covered over the years to mirror reality. Based on this trend, we imagine that season 4 will continue to tackle true events. Perhaps the series will turn an eye to the ongoing conflict in Palestine or the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If it’s news, then it’s probably on the table.

Is there a The Morning Show season 4 trailer?

We can’t see there being a trailer for The Morning Show season 4 until mid-2024 at the earliest.

If production begins in the first half of 2024, then we could be seeing the first images or teasers by the end of summer, but we’re not expecting to see a full-length trailer before then.

We’ll keep an eye out for you, so be sure to check back. In the meantime, revisit one of Jennifer Aniston’s best moments from the series so far with her scathing monologue from season 1 below:

Where can I watch The Morning Show season 4?

You can watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV Plus since it’s a streaming exclusive.

Let’s face it: when it comes to corporate politics and biting social commentary, The Morning Show is one of the best Apple TV shows. It’s soapy, dramatic, and completely insane at times. That’s why we love it. If you’ve not already signed up to Apple TV Plus, you can do so with our link right here.

How many The Morning Show season 4 episodes will there be?

It’s likely that The Morning Show season 4 will have ten episodes since that’s been the count for every season so far.

Of course, if this changes, we’ll let you know. That said, Apple TV seems to go in for ten-episode seasons, so we don’t expect them to make any changes to this one without good reason.

For more Apple gems, check out our guides to the Foundation season 3 release date and find out everything you need to know about For All Mankind season 4. There’s also plenty to see on our list of the best thriller series, so be sure to take a look. Finally, check out our feature to see why if Disney Plus doesn’t fix this problem, we’re done with Marvel series.