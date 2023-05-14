The Monkey release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Monkey release date? Hollywood loves Stephen King even more than his readers do, with dozens of adaptations of his novels and short stories arriving in recent decades. A cursory glance online suggests that there are 17 new adaptations currently in some stage of production.

Well, it’s time to add another one with real potential to be among the best horror movies of recent years. The Stephen King short story The Monkey is the latest spooky tale to be earmarked for a new movie adaptation. If childhood toys give you the creeps, this might be one you have to watch through your fingers.

So here’s everything we know so far about The Monkey release date, as well as the cast list. We’re big King fans, and his works have given us some of the best movies and best TV series over the years. Fingers crossed that this one brings the terrifying goods.

The Monkey release date speculation

We don’t know The Monkey release date as of May 2023, but it could arrive as soon as 2024.

We learned that The Monkey was on the way to the big screen in May 2023, with horror specialist James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster taking the project to market at the Cannes Film Festival.

Osgood Perkins wrote the script, based on a 1985 short story from King’s collection Skeleton Crew, and is also on board to direct. He has plenty of horror experience having made The Blackcoat’s Daughter and Gretel and Hansel. He recently wrapped filming on serial killer spookfest Longlegs, with Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

Given the fact the script is already written, this one could certainly make its way in front of cameras before the end of 2023 or in the early part of 2024. Don’t count out the possibility of a Halloween 2024 release date.

The Monkey cast

Theo James is the only actor confirmed for The Monkey cast so far. Given the lead characters have been announced as twins, could we be in for a double James performance?

James was announced prior to the movie making its way to Cannes, fresh from his stint on The White Lotus and with his lead role in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen on the way. The Monkey will add additional names to its cast in the near future, as we get closer to the start of filming.

The Monkey cast list:

Theo James

The Monkey plot

The Monkey plot will follow Stephen King’s short story about a seemingly cursed monkey toy, which brings death to those around it.

Our protagonists are twin brothers Hal and Bill, who discover their father’s old toy – one of those terrifying monkey-with-cymbals things – in the attic.

The discovery brings about a run of gruesome deaths involving people around them, until they very sensibly dispose of the toy. Years later, the deaths begin again and the siblings must reconnect to destroy the horrific creation for good.

Is there a The Monkey trailer?

The Monkey trailer isn’t here yet, and there’s a while to wait as the movie isn’t in production for now. In the meantime, you can take a look at another King adaptation as we prepare ourselves for The Boogeyman release date. This one is very spooky indeed.

Where can I watch The Monkey?

The Monkey hasn’t been picked up by a distributor just yet, so we don’t know whether it will be a cinema exclusive or a streaming release.

That’s everything we know about The Monkey for now, but we’ll update this guide as soon as we know more about the latest Stephen King adaptation coming to scare us silly.

