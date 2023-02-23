The Boogeyman release date, plot details, cast, and more

What is The Boogeyman release date? Stephen King adaptations can be hit and miss; some draw on the fantastic source material and produce magic on the screen, while others fall short of the original story. Here’s hoping The Boogeyman falls in the latter camp.

The Boogeyman was a short story written by King and published in Cavalier magazine in March 1973. Now, we are getting a big screen adaptation and the horror movie is written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the guys behind the story for A Quiet Place. The film is being directed by Rob Savage, who previously helmed the pandemic hit Host.

With all that in mind, there’s a very good chance this monster movie will be a success, but before we get to The Boogeyman release date, it’s worth diving into what the plot will entail and who will star in the flick.

The Boogeyman release date

It has been announced that The Boogeyman release date is set for June 2, 2023. That’s the US release date, but there is no date scheduled for the UK at the moment.

The film was originally planned for a streaming service release, but has now been given a theatrical release. This likely signals the studio has more faith in the new movie and wants a bigger audience.

The Boogeyman plot

We know The Boogeyman plot will be based on the story by Stephen King, which follows a high school student and her little sister who are struggling with the loss of their mother.

Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) get no support from their father Will (Chris Messina) who is suffering from grief himself. When one of Will’s therapy patients (David Dastmalchian) shows up at their door, he brings with him a terrifying presence that feeds on the family’s emotional pain.

The Boogeyman trailer

The Boogeyman trailer is out in the world and you can watch it just below here, if you dare. The trailer gives us a good look at the characters and their problems, and also teases the titular creature.

The Boogeyman cast

Chris Messina will lead The Boogeyman cast as Will Harper, the father of the family at the heart of the story. The actor has previously appeared in the TV series Sharp Objects and played the DC villain Victor Zsasz in the Harley Quinn movie.

David Dastmalchian will play the troubled therapy patient, Lester, who shows up at the Sawyer household. You may recognise him from the Ant-Man cast, or from supporting roles in the Batman movie The Dark Knight, the DC movie The Suicide Squad, and Dune.

Yellowjackets alum Sophie Thatcher will play Sadie, the elder daughter of the Harper family, while Vivien Lyra Blair will take on the role of Sawyer, her little sister. You’ll probably remember Blair from her role as a young Princess Leia in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The cast for The Boogeyman is:

Chris Messina as Will Harper

David Dastmalchian as Lester

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper

Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper

Madison Hsu

Marin Ireland

LisaGay Hamilton as Dr Weller

Daniel Hagen as the creature

That’s all we know about The Boogeyman release date for now, but until the film drops why not dive into other scary stuff like our best body horror movie list or our guide to the Evil Dead Rise release date.