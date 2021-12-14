Tom Hardy might have a Matrix 4 cameo

The highly anticipated science fiction movie The Matrix Resurrections is racing its way to cinemas, and everyone’s favourite symbiote, Venom, may be crashing the virtual reality party. In an interview with Den of Geek, actor Jessica Henwick (who plays the character Bugs in the upcoming movie) shared how.

Tom Hardy might have a cameo in the Matrix 4. According to the star, Hardy visited the set of the new Matrix movie during his breaks working on Venom: Let There Be Carnage – which was filming around the same time in 2020. Both Hardy and Henwick acted as extras in a certain scene in the Matrix 4, the Bugs actor confirmed. “We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy,” Henwick shared. “And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut.”

“I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess,” the actor continued. “So if someone zooms in, they’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is that Bugs in the background, in the mob, running?'”

This isn’t the first time Henwick has given fans the inside scoop on the Matrix 4. Previously the star revealed how the film’s director Lana Wachowski almost left the production due to Covid-19. Henwick also revealed that Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity in the action movies, will have an “interesting role” that won’t disappoint long-time followers of the franchise.

Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to see if Tom Hardy’s Matrix 4 cameo made it into the film’s final cut. Luckily, they won’t have to wait long to find out. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theatres on December 22, 2021.