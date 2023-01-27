The Last of Us episode 1 is now streaming free on YouTube

Everybody is talking about The Last of Us TV series, the adaptation of one of the best survival games of all time which is currently releasing weekly on the small screen. If you haven’t been able to watch the thriller series yet, there’s good news as YouTube will now have episode 1 on its platform for free.

The original video game is heralded as one of the greatest PS5 games ever made, so it was only a matter of time before we got a live-action adaptation, and we’re very happy that the show has been a successful transition so far. Just check out our The Last of Us TV series review to see how much we loved the show.

Now, everyone will be able to enjoy watching the adventures of Joel and Ellie, because the Sky YouTube channel has put the first episode of the drama series out there and it will cost you absolutely nothing to watch it.

So, brace yourselves to meet The Last of Us Zombies and the rest of The Last of Us cast. Even if you haven’t played the game before, you really should step into this world, because it’s very, very good, and besides, you don’t want to be left out of the conversation do you?

There’s a whole range of The Last of Us characters to get to know, thought you maybe shouldn’t get too attached to anyone, as the Cordyceps is relentless in its destruction of the human world.

From FEDRA to Fireflies, there’s lots to take on board with this show, but there’s no better place to start than just diving into the first episode and enjoying the ride.

When you’re done with the first episode, episode two of The Last of Us is available via Sky and streaming service NOW with a NOW Entertainment Membership. New episodes of the series launch on Sky Atlantic at 2am every Monday, available on demand thereafter.