Where did they film The Last of Us TV series?

Where did they film The Last of Us TV series? The Last of Us TV series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been overrun by monstrous zombie-like creatures known as the infected.

In just a few short years, the reduced infected humanity to the brink of extinction, with just a few pockets of civilisation left. The Last of Us TV series tracks Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they make their way west across the wasteland of what was America.

Of course, the question is, where do they film The Last of Us? After all, it’s not like deserted cities and highways full of abandoned cars are commonplace, is it?

The Last of Us was filmed across Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Waterton Lakes National Park, Canmore, and Fort Macleod. Additional photography took place in Kansas and Missouri.

The former premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, described The Last of Us as “the largest TV production in [Canada’s history”.

