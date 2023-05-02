Is The Hunger Games streaming? How to watch the adventure movies

Is The Hunger Games streaming? The dystopian world of Panem is returning to our screens this year. Eight years after we all held up a three-finger salute to say farewell to Katniss Everdeen, the life-and-death conflict of the arena will be back, introducing a whole new selection of Tributes from deep into the past.

Original author Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel is set to take centre stage in the new movie, when The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date arrives. But while we wait for the prequel to some of the best adventure movies of the 2010s, it’s likely you’ll want to return to the four Hunger Games movies to refresh your memories of this world.

So if you want to know how to watch The Hunger Games, we’ve got you covered. We’ve had a look through the best streaming services to find out exactly where you need to go to volunteer as Tribute and become the Mockingjay all over again. Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favour!

Where can I watch The Hunger Games?

You can watch The Hunger Games via Hulu in the USA and on Netflix in the UK, as well as on digital platforms and physical media.

It’s good news because there are plenty of ways to watch all four movies in The Hunger Games franchise. These are some of the best movies of the YA phenomenon, and you can experience them all over again.

Is The Hunger Games streaming?

Yes, The Hunger Games is streaming on Hulu in the United States and on Netflix in the UK.

There are a number of streaming homes for The Hunger Games on both sides of the Atlantic. In the USA, you can stream the movies on both Hulu and DirecTV.

In the UK, Netflix is the main place to find the films, though they are also available on Lionsgate Plus and via the Starz add-on to Prime Video.

Can I watch The Hunger Games online?

Yes, you can watch The Hunger Games via several streaming services and as a digital rental or purchase.

As well as the streaming services listed above, all four of the Hunger Games movies are available for rental and purchase – including in 4K quality – on all of the major platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Microsoft.

Is The Hunger Games on Netflix?

Good news and bad news here. The Hunger Games is on Netflix in the UK, but it is not available on Netflix in the USA.

We’ll keep an eye on the Netflix catalogue in the USA and let you know if it becomes available to stream over there.

Is The Hunger Games on Disney Plus?

The Hunger Games is on Disney Plus, as long as you have a Disney Bundle that includes Hulu. There is no way to get The Hunger Games via Disney Plus in the UK.

Is The Hunger Games on Prime Video?

The Hunger Games is available on Prime Video for purchase and rental. You can’t stream the movies with a subscription in the USA, but you can do so with the Starz add-on in the UK. On both sides of the Atlantic, all four movies are available to rent or buy via Prime Video.

Is The Hunger Games on Blu-ray?

Yes, The Hunger Games is on Blu-ray. You can buy all four of The Hunger Games movies individually, or as a box set. The films are available from all of the major digital retailers, or you can pop to an actual shop like it’s 1999 or something.

