Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works.

Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (what a mouthful), the film’s a science fiction movie centred on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the future president of Panem, during the earliest days of the Hunger Games. Rounding out the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast is Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.

If any of the cast are nervous about joining the franchise, they needn’t worry; Lawrence has some advice for the new Hunger Games cast. “You guys are going to have the best time,” she told journalists at TIFF. “Just have fun. Don’t worry about anything.”

Development on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes began in June 2019 with Francis Lawrence, who directed the Hunger Games Trilogy announced as director.

The movie is based on a book of the same name released in 2020, but we won’t spoil any of the plot details here. If you like the Hunger Games, check out our list of the best teen movies.