Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films and shes shared a word of advice with the cast of the upcoming prequel

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games movies

Published:

The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works.

Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (what a mouthful), the film’s a science fiction movie centred on a young  Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the future president of Panem, during the earliest days of the Hunger Games. Rounding out the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast is  Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis.

If any of the cast are nervous about joining the franchise, they needn’t worry; Lawrence has some advice for the new Hunger Games cast. “You guys are going to have the best time,” she told journalists at TIFF. “Just have fun. Don’t worry about anything.”

Development on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes began in June 2019 with Francis Lawrence, who directed the Hunger Games Trilogy announced as director.

The movie is based on a book of the same name released in 2020, but we won’t spoil any of the plot details here. If you like the Hunger Games, check out our list of the best teen movies.

More from The Digital Fix

Editor at The Digital Fix and fan of dressing like a time-traveller, Tom loves three things; Marvel, Spider-Man, Ghostbusters... oh, and writing in the third person.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow The Digital Fix for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.