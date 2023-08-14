When will Haunted Mansion be on Disney Plus? This summer, Disney took one of its most famous theme park rides and turned it into a family spookfest with Haunted Mansion. The results were, it’s fair to say, a little mixed.

This was actually Disney’s second attempt at a Haunted Mansion movie, with Eddie Murphy anchoring a 2003 adaptation. It was dubbed one of the worst movies of Murphy’s career by critics, but later acquired something of a cult following. This latest version stars Rosario Dawson as a single mother determined to exorcise her cavernous new home.

Find out more about what we thought in our Haunted Mansion review, but it’s now time to look to the best streaming services and ask: when will Haunted Mansion be on Disney Plus? If you’re not too spooked already, keep reading to find out.

When will Haunted Mansion be on Disney Plus?

We expect Haunted Mansion to show up on Disney Plus for streaming in October 2023, just in time for Halloween.

Obviously, it makes sense for a horror-adjacent release to arrive as a Halloween treat, but this would also mimic the usual calendar for Disney Plus releases in recent years. Often, new movies take just 2-3 months to show up for streaming.

We’ll update this guide when we know for certain when Haunted Mansion will be added to Disney Plus. In the meantime, the original take on The Haunted Mansion is already available for streaming if you fancy joining the critical reassessment.

The streamer is, of course, also home to almost all of the best Disney movies ever made. While you wait for Haunted Mansion to join your list of the best Halloween movies, there’s plenty to watch already.

For more on the latest Haunted Mansion movie, find out why it nearly ruined parents’ lives for a hilarious reason and learn if you need to keep watching for a Haunted Mansion post-credits scene. You can also check out everything new on Disney Plus this month.

Elsewhere, we’ve got plenty of information on the best movies still to come for families in the next few years, including The Marvels release date, the Inside Out 2 release date, and the Frozen 3 release date.