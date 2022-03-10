The Gray Man release date – everything we know about the Netflix movie

When is The Gray Man out on Netflix? Now that they’ve all defeated Thanos in the MCU, Chris Evans and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up for a new action movie. No longer carrying the shield for Captain America, Evans is the villain, on the hunt for Ryan Gosling’s former agent who knows some things he shouldn’t.

Early clips have the pair in tense set-pieces that involve shoot-outs on trains, bloody stand-offs, and some tense conversations over the phone. Evans as the arrogant, condescending antagonist is a novelty in itself, and going by his show-stealing turn in thriller movie Knives Out, something that makes this worth checking out in itself.

Throw in La La Land and Blade Runner 2049 leading man Gosling, and The Gray Man could be quite special indeed. When can you expect the feature to appear on your Netflix? Is there a trailer to rewatch over and over? And who else is in the cast? You’ve come to the right place, and we promise no mercenaries will follow anything you find here.

The Gray Man release date: when is The Gray Man available to stream?

You’ll be able to watch The Gray Man in July 2022, exclusively on Netflix. As of now, we don’t have a more specific release date than that, and Netflix has become cagey on dates until we’re within a couple of months.

That said, the July window was revealed in 2021, as part of the streaming service‘s growing selection of projects from A-list talent. After a brief period in development limbo, it was announced in December 2020 that the Russo brothers would direct the film for Netflix in what is currently the platform’s most expensive in-house production, at a budget of $200 million.

Frequent Russo collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Russo, based on the book by Mark Greaney. Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron were attached to previous versions, but they’ve since stepped away, leading us to now, and a firm release schedule.

The Gray Man trailer: is there a trailer for The Gray Man?

We don’t have a full trailer for The Gray Man just yet. Netflix has wetted our appetites, though, with a mere 16-seconds of footage as part of a compilation video showcasing more of the blockbusters and other studio fare coming in the near future.

Despite the length, we get a fair bit from it. Mostly that it’s going to be explosive, perhaps not as much as your average Fast and Furious sequel, but close enough. Gosling is very broody, while Evans is extremely cocky, modes that suit both actors extremely well.

The Gray Man plot: what happens in The Gray Man?

Drawing from Greaney’s novel, the Gray Man starts with Court Gentry, one of the CIA’s best shadow operatives, learning some company secrets that test his loyalty and force him on the run. To catch him, the agency sends out Lloyd Hansen, another, slightly less empathetic gun-for-hire.

What entails will be an intense cat-and-mouse. The supporting cast boasts some big names, from Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page to No Time to Die‘s Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and more. Netflix and Joe and Anthony Russo are going all out for this one.

The Gray Man cast: who’s in The Gray Man?

As mentioned, many familiar faces are joining Evans and Gosling. Besides the above, we have The Matrix Resurrection’s Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Eme Ikwuakor, and more.

The confirmed cast for The Gray Man are:

Ryan Gosling (as Court Gentry)

Chris Evans (as Lloyd Hansen)

Ana de Armas (as Dani Miranda)

Billy Bob Thornton (as Donald Fitzroy)

Alfre Woodard (as Maurice Cahill)

Julia Butters (as Claire Fitzroy)

Eme Ikwuakor (as Mr Felix)

Robert Kazinsky (as Perini)

Regé-Jean Page

Jessica Henwick

Wagner Moura

Dhanush

Scott Haze

Michael Gandolfini

Sam Lerner

DeObia Oparei

Callan Mulvey

That's everything we know about The Gray Man. We'll be keeping this piece updated as more comes to light.