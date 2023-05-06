Is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story streaming? Here’s how to watch the spin-off of the hit TV series.

One of the best TV series of recent years, Bridgerton, has been a smash hit for streaming service Netflix. Rocketing up the charts, its popularity has launched the Bridgerton cast into super star status, because everyone loves a romantic drama series (especially a good one). Now with the Queen Charlotte release date having been and gone, we have an exciting prequel to catch up on too. Here’s how to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with streaming options.

Where can I watch Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to watch on Netflix. The series is a Netflix exclusive, so is only available to watch on the streaming service. It is not available on cable or through other streaming platforms.

Is Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story streaming

Can I watch Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story online

Is Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story on Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to watch exclusively on Netflix. The series released on the streaming platform on May 4, 2023, and as it was developed and produced by Netflix it will remain on the streaming service alongside the rest of its Bridgerton content.

Is Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story on Disney Plus

Is Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story on Prime Video

Is Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story on Blu-ray?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is not available on Blu-ray, and there has been no announcement from Netflix on whether the series will ever come to Blu-ray.

