Jason Momoa cast in action movie which is Knives Out meets LOTR

Jason Momoa is reportedly set to star in a fun murder mystery action movie which has been described as Knives Out meets Lord of the Rings. Deadline are reporting that Warner Bros have picked the project up, and it’s written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who worked on the script of Marvel’s Eternals. The movie is currently titled The Executioner.

The Firpos (who are cousins) have also written an upcoming WWII movie starring Matthias Schoenaerts as a nameless ex-Nazi Captain who navigates the ruins of post-WWII Germany determined to atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad. It also stars Margot Robbie and is directed by Justin Kurzel (True History of the Kelly Gang, Macbeth).

Momoa has been in-demand recently – he of course has Aquaman 2 coming up, and is currently filming the tenth Fast and Furious movie, in which he plays the villain – or he will be when it finds a new director.

Momoa is also rumoured to be attached to the upcoming Minecraft movie, as well as a remake of 1993’s Cliffhanger. He has also written a western called The Last Manhunt, in which he appears as a character called Big Jim. Set in 1909, it’s a story of forbidden love between a long-distance desert runner called Willie Boy (Martin Sensmeier) and a young woman – Carlotta (Mainei Kinimaka) – whose father refuses to let them be together.

“Knives Out meets Lord of the Rings” sure is an intriguing-sounding concept for a movie, and we can’t wait to find out more. If you’re a fan of murder mysteries, check out our guide to the best detective movies.