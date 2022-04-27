Justin Lin steps down as Fast and Furious 10 director

Life a quarter mile at a time can have its bumps, and Fast and Furious 10 has hit a big one with director Justin Lin moving away. In a message posted on social channels for the action movie franchise, Lin announced he’s vacating the director’s chair.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin said in the statement. “Over ten years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

Not only was Lin director on Fast and Furious 10 – officially titled Fast X – but he was co-writer too, putting together the screenplay with Dan Mazeau. As yet, no replacement has been announced. Lin has been with the franchise since Tokyo Drift, directing four consecutive instalments, with Fast Five being regarded as a rejuvenation for the series. He moved onto other projects after Fast and Furious 6, only to come back for Fast 9.

He was slated to lead production on both Fast X, and its sequel, which is touted as a climax on Fast and Furious as we know it. His absence leaves a glaring hole that’ll be tough to fill.

Naturally, speculation has run rampant on who could fill the seat. Vin Diesel, long-time producer and star of the thriller movies, is towards the top of many guesses. Michael Bay, whose recent feature Ambulance is both fast and furious, is another option. James Wan, who directed Furious 7, has been mentioned as well.

Whoever it is, they’re stepping into big shoes. The Fast and Furious 10 release date is set for May 19, 2023.