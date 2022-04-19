Jason Momoa to star in Minecraft movie from Napoleon Dynamite director

The incredible phenomenon of Minecraft shows no signs of slowing down, with the videogame still attracting hundreds of millions of players each month. And now, unsurprisingly, a Minecraft movie is in the works. DCEU actor Jason Momoa is set to star, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the family movie will be helmed by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess.

The child-friendly videogame, which allows users to create vast worlds using pixelated blocks of rock, soil, and just about any animal you can hope for, was first launched in 2009, before really hitting the big time in 2011. Since then, it has become a global success, with children, and adults alike, creating their own Minecraft worlds and investing lots of time and money into the game.

With the recent success of videogame movie adaptations like the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, it was inevitable that plans would move ahead for a Minecraft movie at some point. Warner Bros clearly knows what its doing too, as putting a star like Jason Momoa front and centre, should be another winning collaboration for the studio.

As stated by THR, the Dune star is in final negotiations to star in the Minecraft movie. It makes perfect sense that Warner would link up with Momoa once again, after successful ventures like the sci-fi movie Dune, and his fairly popular portrayal of Aquaman.

The director of the comedy movie Napoleon Dynamite, Jared Hess, will take the director’s chair on this one, and it will be fun to see what he brings to this project. Presumably the Minecraft movie will be one for the kids, so Hess will have to balance his more adult humour with a family-friendly tone.

Warner Bros has tried to get this movie off the ground a couple of times in the past, with Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy previously attached, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney also having his name in the mix at one point.

Let’s see if it can be third time lucky for a Minecraft movie adaptation! In the meantime, we are excited to see Momoa return to the seven seas in Aquaman 2 in March 2023.