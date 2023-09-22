Is The Curse of La Llorona part of The Conjuring universe? An Annabelle cameo doesn’t not a The Conjuring movie make… or does it? This outlier in the universe’s canon has dubious canonicity, and it’s easy to see why.

2019’s La Llorona, starring the always wonderful Linda Cardinelli, is not a The Conjuring film by name. However, it’s part of many The Conjuring movies in order marathons run by fans, so its attachment to some of the best horror movies of the past decade is slightly complicated.

But after The Nun 2 post-credit scene (don’t click if you’re spoiler-averse), it’s clear this film series is growing more intertwined, so it’s important to take note of what’s in the actual timeline. So, before we get amped about The Conjuring 4 release date or any other new movies, is The Curse of La Llorona part of The Conjuring universe?

Although it was initially reported The Curse of La Llorona was a The Conjuring movie, it doesn’t take place in the same universe, according to its director.

Michael Chaves told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s so much debate about it, and I think I’ve played coy in the past. One of the reasons that it couldn’t formally be a part of the Conjuring Universe is it didn’t include one of the key producers, Peter Safran. The Conjuring is his baby, him and James [Wan, director of the series’ first two installments], and they are still the two core producers on it.”

The Annabelle moments were apparently meant to be just a fun nod for fans. “The funny thing is that it was supposed to be a secret, it was supposed to be this Easter Egg, and [when the film premiered at] SXSW, there was a slip-up. The presenter introduced the movie as the next entry in the Conjuring universe. So that was a big kind of faux pas. It was a big mess-up, and that’s the truth of how that all came together.”

Oops. Safran, now working on Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters with James Gunn over at the DCU, agreed Chaves’ film is “not part of The Conjuring universe,” adding, “You can’t count it!” He’s probably happy to detach the timelines since La Llorona wasn’t exactly one of the best movies.

Lots of people will consider it a Conjuring film based on Father Perez, who even brings a 2014 Annabelle flashback with him, and that’s not necessarily wrong if you ask us. It’s like having Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk show up in your movie and then saying, ‘Actually, this isn’t the MCU.’ Sure… but it may as well be!

