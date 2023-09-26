How many episodes are in Gen V? When The Boys first premiered in 2019, it took audiences by storm with its unwavering violence and vicious take on the superhero genre. Introducing us to The Seven and the anti-Supe vigilante group known as The Boys, the series made us rethink what could happen if superheroes really walked the Earth.

It should be no surprise that a handful of spin-off series for The Boys were quickly put into development, and the latest one is almost here in the form of Gen V. Once again taking a satirical look at the best superhero movies, the new thriller series is set in Godolkin University, a college run by Vought International designed to house young up-and-coming heroes.

Honestly, a group of teens struggling to cope with their powers while battling each other for the most illustrious superhero contracts sounds like it could make for one of the best TV series of the year. (And we’re looking forward to seeing plenty of cameos from The Boys cast!) So, how many episodes are in Gen V, and when do they come out? Read ahead to find out.

How many episodes are in Gen V?

There will be eight episodes total in the first season of Gen V.

Of course, if the series does well, there’s always scope for other seasons, much like The Boys. This number shouldn’t be surprising, since there have been eight episodes in every season of The Boys so far.

The first three episodes will drop at once during the series premiere on Friday September 29, 2023, and will follow with one episode every Friday until November 3, 2023, when the season comes to an end.

Here’s the release schedule for the Gen V season 1 episodes:

Episode 1: September 29, 2023

Episode 2: September 29, 2023

Episode 3: September 29, 2023

Episode 4: October 6, 2023

Episode 5: October 13, 2023

Episode 6: October 20, 2023

Episode 7: October 27, 2023

Episode 8: November 3, 2023

