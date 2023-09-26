How many episodes are in Gen V?

Gen V is the highly-anticipated new spin-off of the hit Amazon Prime show, The Boys. Here we tell you how many episodes are in the thrilling new action series.

How many episodes of Gen V are there? The cast of Gen V
Jessica Cullen

Published:

The Boys

How many episodes are in Gen V? When The Boys first premiered in 2019, it took audiences by storm with its unwavering violence and vicious take on the superhero genre. Introducing us to The Seven and the anti-Supe vigilante group known as The Boys, the series made us rethink what could happen if superheroes really walked the Earth.

It should be no surprise that a handful of spin-off series for The Boys were quickly put into development, and the latest one is almost here in the form of Gen V. Once again taking a satirical look at the best superhero movies, the new thriller series is set in Godolkin University, a college run by Vought International designed to house young up-and-coming heroes.

Honestly, a group of teens struggling to cope with their powers while battling each other for the most illustrious superhero contracts sounds like it could make for one of the best TV series of the year. (And we’re looking forward to seeing plenty of cameos from The Boys cast!) So, how many episodes are in Gen V, and when do they come out? Read ahead to find out.

How many episodes are in Gen V?

There will be eight episodes total in the first season of Gen V.

Of course, if the series does well, there’s always scope for other seasons, much like The Boys. This number shouldn’t be surprising, since there have been eight episodes in every season of The Boys so far.

The first three episodes will drop at once during the series premiere on Friday September 29, 2023, and will follow with one episode every Friday until November 3, 2023, when the season comes to an end.

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the release schedule for the Gen V season 1 episodes:

  • Episode 1: September 29, 2023
  • Episode 2: September 29, 2023
  • Episode 3: September 29, 2023
  • Episode 4: October 6, 2023
  • Episode 5: October 13, 2023
  • Episode 6: October 20, 2023
  • Episode 7: October 27, 2023
  • Episode 8: November 3, 2023

For more on our favorite (or least favorite) super-powered humans, check out our guide on how to watch The Boys: Diabolical, and see what we know about The Boys season 4 release date. You can also check out our breakdowns of Temp V and Maeve. If that’s not enough, take a look at our list of the best Marvel villains for more nasty characters.

Alternatively, if you like your gore, check out our list of the best body horror movies. You can also check out our feature on how Dredd was defeated by the MCU, but it lives on in The Boys.

Jess worked in the entertainment industry for half a decade before deciding she’d rather write about it all instead. Since then, she’s talked non-stop about movies, TV, and culture for the likes of Cosmopolitan, Slate, and Refinery29. When it comes to her on-screen obsessions, it’s a case of: the weirder, the better. These days, she’s considered a Yellowstone expert, and generally loves anything that has characters wearing cowboy hats, needlessly dramatic action, or stars ‘90s movie legends. So…Yellowstone. She also claims to be someone who always thought Twilight was cool. (But a Cullen would say that, wouldn’t they?)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.