The Boys – Is Temp V deadly?

Is Temp V deadly? The Boys season 3 introduced a miraculous new drug designed by Vought that could finally level the playing field between Billy Butcher and the superheroes he hates so very, very much.

It’s called Temp V, and this miraculous green drug gives whoever takes it incredible powers. Butcher’s wasted no time since taking the drug in using his newfound heat vision and super strength to take down a supe or two – poor Gunpowder. Billy’s even got little innocent Hughie hooked on the stuff, although thankfully, Mother’s Milk turned down the opportunity.

Of course, you may be wondering what the downsides are. So far, the biggest problems seemed to be headaches, projectile vomiting, and an occasional bout of superpower incontinence. A small price to pay for the ability to slap Homelander around a bit, right? But could Temp V be deadly? After all, we know Vought hasn’t been able to work out all the kinks yet. Let’s dig in…

Is Temp V deadly?

Temp V is indeed deadly. Starlight discovered this while stealing Compound V for Kimiko. In the lab, she found a series of notes about Temp V that described some of its killer side effects.

Apparently, taking multiple doses of the gruesome green formula will result in the accelerated growth of malignant brain tumours, turning a person’s brain into “fucking Swiss cheese”. The notes suggested that Temp V will kill most users after three to six doses. Let’s hope Hughie and Billy haven’t been greedy with their newfound powers.

What does Temp V do?

Temp V, or to give it its proper name V24, is a new form of Compound V that can give normal human superpowers for 24 hours. V24 was developed by Vought scientists experimenting on supes imprisoned at the Sage Grove Center.

It’s implied by Stan Edgar that it was initially developed to be sold to the military. However, there’s also the implication that Stan does not want to deal with unstable, permanently superpowered individuals like Homelander anymore.

