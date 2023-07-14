The Bear season 3 release date, cast, plot, and more news

What’s The Bear season 3 release date? Are you ready to see Chicago’s most dysfunctional family for a third season? Yes, chef! Since it first dropped in June 2021, The Bear has become an instant hit.

Starring Jeremy Allen White, The Bear follows culinary prodigy Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto who, after his brother’s tragic death, returns to Chicago in order to run his brother’s sandwich shop and realize their dream of opening a restaurant together. Along with his long-suffering sister Sugar and talented new employee Sydney, Carmy must turn his family’s fortunes around while reckoning with his brother’s tragic legacy and spirited co-workers.

The comedy series might be heavy at times, but The Bear cast‘s impeccable performance ensures that the TV series is a hit. But what does the third chapter of this drama series hold? Here’s what you need to know about The Bear season 3 release date.

The Bear season 3 release date

As of July 2023, FX hasn’t confirmed whether we’ll be getting a season 3 or not.

If we get one, we can probably expect a summer 2024 release — but this might get pushed back because of the 2023 Writers Strike and Hollywood actors strike. Either way, we’ll keep you informed.

But let’s face it, given how successful the first two seasons has been, they’d be a fool not to renew The Bear for a season 3.

Who’s in The Bear season 3 cast?

If we get a season 3, all the main players should be back, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri — and we can probably expect more eclectic guest stars too.

Here’s who we expect to return for The Bear season 3 cast:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Jose M. Cervantes as Angel

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Chris Witaske as Pete

Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

What will The Bear season 3 be about?

The Bear season 3 will probably follow Carmy, Syndey, Richie, and the rest of the gang as they continue to navigate the new restaurant.

They barely got out of opening day unscathed, but they made it happen, so we can see season 3 focusing on the trials and struggles that come with running a new business — as well as that ever-pressing worry of whether they’ll be able to make enough money to pay back their loan.

With Carmy’s relationship with Claire seemingly over, his mental state might take another dip, while Marcus will also have a hard time of it given how season 2 heavily hinted at his mother’s demise.

The evolving dynamic of Syndey, Carmy, and Richie will, of course, be at the center of things — but we can also expect to learn more about the Berzatto family and how the loss of Mikey continues to shape them. And will Carmy and Sugar ever find out that their mom showed up to the opening? Whether they do or not, there’s bound to be fireworks.

Is there a The Bear season 3 trailer?

There isn’t a season 3 trailer for The Bear yet, and truth be told, we aren’t expecting one for a while.

But to remind yourself why the show is so damn great, here’s Carmy’s seven-minute monologue from season 1.

Where can I watch The Bear season 3?

It’s complicated. If you’re in the US, you’ll be able to watch it on Hulu, while international audiences will need to wait for it to land on Disney Plus.

While FX owns the show, it doesn’t currently air on TV and is a streaming exclusive — although this might change with season 3.

How many episodes will The Bear season 3 have?

The most likely scenario will be another ten-episode season — but it might end up slightly longer or shorter than that.

The Bear season 1 was eight episodes long, but proved so popular that a ten-episode run was commissioned for season 2.

It’s possible that FX and Disney will make season 3 slightly longer, but with the 2023 Writers Strike and Hollywood actors strike, it seems more likely that they’ll either stick to ten, or even knock season 3 back down to eight in order to mitigate the chance of delays.

