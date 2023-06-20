Is The Bear season 2 streaming? How to watch the FX series

Is The Bear season 2 streaming? The Original Beef of Chicagoland is out, and The Bear is in. After one final gift from Mikey, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is getting ready to embark on their biggest challenge yet: building and opening a brand new restaurant from the ashes of their beloved, run-down Chicago diner.

After making a splash as one of the best TV series of 2022, we can’t wait to see where The Bear goes next. So, if you’re wondering how to watch The Bear season 2, you’ve come to the right place. Ready to find out more about the comedy series? Yes, chef!

Where can I watch The Bear season 2?

If you’re based in the US, you can catch all ten episodes of The Bear season 2 on Hulu.

They’ll all be dropping on the States-exclusive streaming service on June 22, 2023, so get your Italian meatball subs at the ready. Unfortunately, fans outside the US will have a bit of a longer wait — but only until July.

Is The Bear season 2 on streaming?

You’ll be able to stream The Bear season 2 on Hulu from June 22, 2023.

Because Hulu is a US-only platform, international fans will not be able to make reservations at The Bear until July 19, 2023 — and when they do, they’ll only be able to make those reservations on Disney Plus.

Is The Bear season 2 on Netflix?

It’s very unlikely for the series to show up on Netflix.

This is because the FX-produced show already has a deal with Hulu, which in turn is under the Disney umbrella. So, unless their license unexpectedly expires anytime soon, we doubt we’ll see the drama series on Netflix.

Is The Bear season 2 on Disney Plus?

The new season will drop on Disney Plus on July 19, 2023.

This means audiences outside of the US will be able to watch The Bear season 2 less than a month after it drops on Hulu.

Is The Bear season 2 on Amazon Prime?

We don’t expect season 2 to be on Amazon Prime.

This is because The Bear has an exclusive streaming deal with Disney and Hulu, meaning it’s technically a Disney Plus show.

Is The Bear season 2 on Blu-ray?

It’s unlikely for The Bear season 2 to be on Blu-ray anytime soon.

This is because season 1 isn’t even on Blu-ray yet, although given what a hit The Bear is, we certainly wouldn’t rule out a physical release in the future.

