The Afterparty season 2 release date, plot, cast and more

What is The Afterparty season 2 release date? If you love a good murder mystery, chances are that, like us, you are a big fan of the Apple TV Plus series The Afterparty – a millennial whodunnit romp for the ages.

In the first season of the TV series, we saw Detective Danner investigating the murder of Xavier after the celebrity is found dead at the Afterparty of a high school reunion. There were laughs, plenty of drama and even some redemption throughout the case, and now fans are dying to know what Detective Danner is up to next. Luckily for all of us nosy crime hounds, The Afterparty has been renewed for a second outing, and a brand new mystery is heading to our small screens.

But who is the new victim? And where will Danner be called to next? From The Afterparty season 2 release date, cast and more, here are all the clues we here at The Digital Fix have uncovered during our investigation into the hit comedy series.

The Afterparty season 2 release date

Good news, fellow sleuths! The Afterparty season 2 release date is confirmed as April 28, 2023. So, with this in mind, a brand new murder case will be hitting our small screens in just a few months (yay).

Currently, there are no signs of production being delayed, either. The show was originally renewed for a second instalment in March 2022. And now, with the release date announcement, it seems that the show is steadily on track.

We will keep you posted if any production bumps or delays get announced.

The Afterparty season 2 plot

The After Party season 2 plot will centre around Detective Danner solving a new murder case, this time at a wedding which has a dead groom. That is right, folks; we have a new anthology thriller series on our hands!

Well, we use the term anthology lightly here, as characters from The Afterparty season 1 will be returning for the next chapter with Danner in season 2. So while there is a new murder, setting, and number of suspects – the story won’t be totally different and will likely reference the events of the last season briefly.

But who are these returning characters, you ask? Remember Aniq and Zoe – the couple who hooked up in the last season? Well, they are involved in this upcoming case, too.

Apple’s official description for The After Party season 2 plot reads: “In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.”

It all sounds very juicy, and personally, we can’t wait to see Detective Danner crack this case!

The Afterparty season 2 cast

The Afterparty season 2 cast list is stacked with big names and talent, with the fabulous Tiffany Haddish back as Detective Danner. However, joining her in her next outing will be well-known actors such as John Cho, Zach Woods, and Poppy Liu.

Here is The Afterparty season 2 cast list:

Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner

Sam Richardson as Aniq

Zoë Chao as Zoë

Elizabeth Perkins as Isabel

John Cho as Ulysses

Zach Woods as Edgar

Ken Jeong as Feng

Paul Walter Hauser as Travis

Poppy Liu as Grace

Vivian Wu as Vivian

Jack Whitehall as Sebastian

Anna Konkle as Hannah

The Afterparty season 1 also featured special guest stars, such as Channing Tatum and Will Forte. With that in mind, we are betting that some surprising cameos and additions will also be popping up in The Afterparty season 2 cast. So keep your eyes on this guide as we snoop for more information!

If you are after more suspense-filled TV, here is our guide to everything we know about Fargo season 5. Or if dramatic romances are your thing, here is everything we know about The Great season 3 release date.

For information on upcoming and new movies, you can read our guide to the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see.