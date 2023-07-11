The Afterparty season 2 release schedule – when is episode 3 out?

What is The Afterparty season 2 release schedule? Christopher Miller's genre-bending murder-mystery series is back on our screens, with Apple TV Plus returning to the scene of the crime for another run of The Afterparty.

The first season of The Afterparty saw Sam Richardson's Aniq clear his name and finally get together with high school sweetheart Zoë (Zoë Chao). This time around in one of the best Apple TV shows, the couple find themselves wrapped up in another murder at Zoë's sister's wedding. Last season's sleuth Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is brought back to investigate.

We fell in love with The Afterparty's first season as one of the best comedy series out there, wowed by its nimble genre shifts for each of the Rashomon-style new perspectives on the crime. So now, let's delve into The Afterparty season 2 release schedule and find out how to keep up to date with one of the best TV series for murder-mystery fans.

The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 release date

The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 will arrive on Apple TV Plus at 12am PT/3am ET on Wednesday July 19, 2023. That’s 8am BST for UK viewers.

Following the two-part season premiere of the initial The Afterparty season 2 release date, we’re getting weekly episodes of The Afterparty as the mystery continues to unfold. There are plenty of different perspectives and different genres to get through before we find out what really happened.

The Afterparty season 2 release schedule

The Afterparty will debut a new episode every Wednesday until the first week of September, when the finale is due to arrive.

We also know all of the episode titles for the new season already, so we can see which characters are going to get their own viewpoint episode. The genres this time around include Jane Austen-like period drama, a hard-boiled detective noir, and a heist thriller.

Here is The Afterparty season 2 release schedule:

The Afterparty season 2 episode 1, “Aniq, The Sequel”: July 12, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 2, “Grace”: July 12, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 3, “Travis”: July 19, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 4, “Hannah”: July 26, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 5, “Sebastian”: August 2, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 6, “Danner’s Fire”: August 9, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 7, “Ulysses”: August 16, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 8, “Feng”: August 23, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 9, “Isabel”: August 30, 2023

The Afterparty season 2 episode 10, “Zoe & Vivian”: September 6, 2023

Where can I watch The Afterparty season 2?

The Afterparty season 2 is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus, along with the first season. And if you want to sign up to one of the best streaming services now, we’ve got you covered…

Now that you know all about The Afterparty, let’s delve into more of Apple’s biggest hits with our guides to the Severance season 2 release date and the For All Mankind season 4 release date. You can also find out about the five Ted Lasso spin-offs we’d rather see than season 4.

Alternatively, leave Apple behind and find more whodunnit joy with the best thriller series and the best detective movies. You can also learn why Steven Spielberg makes movies thanks to this TV detective.