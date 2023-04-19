What is the Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 release date? We’re more than halfway through Ted Lasso’s final season, and things are starting to heat up for Richmond.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 saw Ted and Richmond lose yet another match (although this was just a friendly game), and the Greyhounds went off into Amsterdam to blow off some steam. Each member of the Ted Lasso cast learned something about themselves and their teammates during their adventures but none more than Ted Lasso himself.

While high as a kite (or not as the case may be), Ted stumbled across something called Total Football, which may be the key to Richmond turning round their fortune, but will they pull it off? Well, we’ll have to watch the next episode of the best comedy series currently streaming to find that out. here’s how to watch Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7.

What is the Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 release date?

Ted Lasso season 3, episode 7 will be released on Apple TV Plus on April 19th, 2023, at 12 AM PT/3 AM ET/8 AM BST.

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

Ted Lasso season 3, episode 7, will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus in both the UK and the US.

If you love Ted Lasso, then check out our list of the best TV series ever made, or you can give our full Ted Lasso season 3 review here. We’ve also got a breakdown of Ted Lasso’s unlikely origin story. Or, perhaps you’re looking for something new to watch?

Well, in that case, we’ve brought you everything you need to know about the shows, like Severance season 2 release date and Outlander season 7 release date.