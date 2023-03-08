Ted Lasso fans can now rent the Apple TV show’s pub on Airbnb

Airbnb might sometimes catch us out with those pesky cleaning fees, but they’ve knocked it out of the park this time with this recent Ted Lasso themed addition to the site.

Fans of immersive experiences and real-life filming locations will love the newest listing on the rental site, which gives them the chance to spend the night in one of the frequently used locations from the Apple TV series.

And no, we’re not talking about a football pitch. We’re actually talking about the famous Crown and Anchor pub from the comedy series. You’ll have seen Ted chatting with the football-loving locals, throwing some darts, and just generally going through it in the dusty light of this particular establishment throughout the show.

The pub, which features frequently on the Apple TV show, is now being offered up to some lucky fans on Airbnb who will get the chance to secure a one-night stay as part of a promotion for the upcoming Ted Lasso season 3 release date.

As part of the package, fans will also be served drinks by a bona fide member of the Ted Lasso cast, Annette Badland, who plays the no-nonsense bartender Mae in the TV series. And good news! If you win, you’ll also be able to bring up to four guests for your one-night stay between Oct 23 and 25.

But there is a catch: there can only be three lucky fans who will be able to book. Bookings open on March 21, and you’ll have to be quick if you want to secure a spot as the three spaces are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

And if you do manage to snag a night, activities for fans include: “Enjoying pub fare while discussing their favourite moments from the show, cheering on the beloved local Richmond sports teams, decked out in AFC Richmond gear of course, and taking part in a competitive round of darts.”

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or lover of Ted Lasso’s overly-positive outlook, this is one opportunity you won’t want to miss. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll just be over here, setting reminders for the exact moment the listing will open.

While you’re waiting for the new season to hit the streaming service, check out the best sports movies and best comedy movies to binge in the meantime. And don’t forget to take note of all the new movies coming out in 2023, or look ahead to the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date for more footy action.