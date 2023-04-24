Succession’s new episode uses the same place as an iconic horror movie

The internet was abuzz as usual during and after the latest episode of the Roy family saga aired. Succession season 4 episode 5 was set in Norway, with Alexander Skarsgard’s Matsson pulling the strings at the centre of the intrigue. But all of the usual tension regarding who was going to stab who in the back was surrounded by a stunning location, which left fans wondering where exactly in Norway was season 4 filmed?

Well, the answer is the Juvet Landscape Hotel in the Valldal valley in northwestern Norway. Landscape rooms (such as the ones the Succession characters stayed in) go for around $600 per night. They highlight the views of the river, forest, and mountains due to their stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, and this is what makes them such a striking filming location for the latest Succession episode.

Many eagle-eyed viewers recognised the location as the house belonging to tech billionaire Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac) in Alex Garland’s acclaimed 2014 science fiction movie Ex Machina. Programmer Caleb (Domnhall Gleeson) wins a work contest to visit the isolated home of his CEO, where he meets and falls in love with a beautiful robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander).

“When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet we got really excited,” Succession producer Scott Ferguson told Variety. “Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realised Norway just has this exceptional landscape – like nowhere else in the world.”

