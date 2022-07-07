Stranger Things season 4 originally killed another character

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last week, you’ll be well aware that the final chapter of Stranger Things season 4 has landed on the streaming service Netflix, and fans are losing their mind over some of the tragic deaths we’ve had to watch. But, the death count could have been even higher, had the Netflix series creators gone with an earlier plan to kill off another character.

After the breath-taking events of the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4, expectations were high for the final two episodes of the latest season of the sci-fi series. The show duly delivered though, with our Stranger Things season 4 part 2 review confirming this to be the best season of the TV series to date.

While many fans were terrified that their favourite character might meet a grisly end, the list of who dies in Stranger Things season 4 part 2 was perhaps shorter than many expected, or even hoped for. Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown, star of the show, has even said The Duffer Brothers needed to kill more characters. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In a recent interview with Collider, creators Matt and Ross Duffer discussed the plans for Stranger Things season 5, and the process of bringing season 4 to life, including how some character arcs changed during the writing and development stages.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt Duffer revealed.

Dimitri, who also played the Game of Thrones character the Faceless Man, is the prison guard assigned to Hopper in Russia, who later becomes an ally to ‘The American’. It’s easy to imagine where he could have met his maker, with the Demogorgon running loose in the prison.

By the sounds of it though, the idea to kill Dimitri was merely in the earlier stages of developing the finale of season 4, and didn’t make it much further than that. The Duffer Brothers confirmed that when it comes to the plan for these things, they’ve “always stuck to it.”

If you have seen the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 ending, you’ll be well aware of who makes it and who doesn’t. The main thing is, Steve Harrington made it, and that’s all that matters.