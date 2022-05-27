How did Hopper get to Russia in Stranger Things season 4? Stranger Things fans were devastated at the end of the third series when it seemed like Hopper, everyone’s favourite grumpy sheriff, had perished when he and Joyce sealed the Russian gate to the Upside Down.

However, a post-credit sting teased that reports of Hopper’s demise were exaggerated, giving people hope that he may have survived the explosion. Those hopes were proven to be well-founded when the first teaser for Stranger Things season 4, titled ‘From Russia With Love’ gave us a glimpse of the former Hawkins top cop.

The trailer showed us that Hopper had survived and was now a prisoner in what appeared to be Russia where he’s working as a penal labourer of some kind. This raised all sorts of questions about how he survived being caught in that blast and made it all the way to the USSR. Well, don’t worry if you’re curious we have answers. Here’s how Hopper got to Russian in Stranger Things season 4.

How did Hopper survive the

explosion at the end of Stranger Things season 3?

Hopper managed to survive the explosion because he’s incredibly lucky. No seriously. We saw the sheriff get caught in the blast but what we didn’t see was that the flames didn’t consume him. They simply knocked him off the walkway he was on.

Soon after the explosion, Hopper woke up singed but alive and ready to make his way out of the Russian mall. Unfortunately, this is when his luck ran out.

Almost immediately after waking up, Hopper was captured by the remaining Russian soldiers who were keen to make Hopper pay for ruining their US operation.

Hopper endured weeks, if not months, of torture at the hands of his captors who wanted information on Joyce, who they knew had helped him blow up their gate to the Upside Down.

Hopper managed to resist their torture, not giving away Joyce’s name. As punishment, he was sent to deepest Russia by the military and forced to help build a railway with other prisoners.