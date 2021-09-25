Netflix shares dark new teaser for Stranger Things season four

Netflix has shared a dark new teaser for Stranger Things season four at the Tudum event. Titled “Creel House” the clip shows off the titular creepy location, which looks like it’s going to be central to the season’s ongoing mystery.

Unfortunately, the teaser didn’t give away much else about the upcoming TV series’ plot. We do know that despite him seemingly dying in the season 3 finale, Hawking’s gruff but lovable Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and in Russia. Quite how a creepy house in Hawking ties into helping Hopper, well your guess is as good as ours, to be honest.

In an interview with Total Film Harbour likened his character’s survival to Gandalf returning in Lord of the Rings. “We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection – Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character,” Harbour said. “Mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way. So it was a great opportunity to do that. So we’ll see a very different guy going forwards. The same guy but in a different vein. It’s a very cool thing to be able to play.”

We didn’t get a release date for the upcoming season either. Producer Shawn Levy has previously apologised for this. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that production is taking longer than they expected but promised it would be “worth the wait” because of how ambitious the series was.

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he explained. “Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed, season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done.

Stranger Things 4 is scheduled for release exclusively on Netflix in 2022.