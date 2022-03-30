The Mandalorian season 3 has wrapped filming

The Star Wars universe on streaming service Disney Plus shows no signs of slowing down, with the conveyor belt of TV content churning on. After the much-maligned TV series The Book of Boba Fett, high hopes are resting on the shoulders of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming in May. But, the crown jewel of the Disney operation so far, has been The Mandalorian, and now, season 3 of the hit show has wrapped filming.

Now, you may be thinking ‘Hang on, wasn’t the Boba Fett series The Mandalorian season 3?’ and you’d be right to assume that. I mean, Mando did dominate the tail-end of that series, and the two shows are very much intertwined. But no, The Mandalorian is getting his own third season, and it’s getting nearer and nearer to our small screens.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to premiere on Disney Plus around Christmas time in 2022, after Star Wars: Andor has had its run. And, according to one of the stars of the show, Carl Weathers, season 3 has now officially completed filming.

On his Twitter account, Weathers quote tweeted a post from @StarWarsStuff2 which announced the wrap on season 3, with the message “And what a season of WONDERFULNESS!”

The original tweet contained an image of some rather impressive embroidery from the costume department on The Mandalorian, with the confirmation that season 3 had indeed wrapped filming.

Weathers is clearly just as excited as the rest of us for the next season of the sci-fi series. With plot details very much under wraps at this stage, it remains to be seen how things will play out for Mando and the crew, but we expect his reunion with Grogu to be a big factor in the next step of his journey.

The fact that the series has wrapped filming now, bodes well for the next instalment to begin around late November, which would mirror the release schedule for its previous season.