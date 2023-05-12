Star Wars Skeleton Crew release window revealed by actor

Skeleton Crew is the latest Star Wars series to join the ever-expanding Mando-verse. Its trailer and core cast were among everything announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023, but one thing that remained unclear was the Star Wars Skeleton Crew release date.

Fortunately, a rough release window for Skeleton Crew has now been confirmed — albeit from an unlikely source. During the Edmonton Oilers playoff game, actor Jaleel White revealed that Skeleton Crew is coming this year — and appeared to confirm that he would be joining the cast of the TV series in the process.

“I’m actually gonna be on a new series on Disney Plus starring Jude Law called Skeleton Crew,” the new Star Wars cast member explained. “It’s coming out in November/December, and it’s part of the Star Wars universe. So that’s a big change for me, man. I had to do two hours of makeup every day, I get to play a pirate.”

While White’s exact role is unconfirmed, it’s likely to be related to the core plot of the sci-fi series, which sees Jude Law and the young runaways leading the cast on the run from pirates. In turn, it’s likely White will be playing a Star Wars villain, and it’s possible his character will be related to existing Star Wars pirates like Vane.

