Andor may be the best Star Wars series, but it has less viewers

Although Andor is better reviewed than Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian, that doesn't reflect in its viewership

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Following up on Star Wars character Cassian Andor, Star Wars: Andor arrived to a lot of fanfare and positive reviews when it first dropped, with a 91% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season being confirmed before the first has even finished airing.

In many ways, Andor had the potential to be the most popular Star Wars series we’ve seen so far — especially given that it’s a spin-off from Star Wars movie Rogue One, which amassed over 1 billion USD at the global box office.

Taking place in the years preceding Rogue One, the sci-fi series tells the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), his disillusionment with the Empire, and how he became the Rebel Alliance hero we came to know and love. We’re officially halfway through the 12-episode series after it first debuted in September 21, but new data doesn’t bode well in terms of how viewers are engaging with Andor.

Brandon Katz, an Industry Strategist at Parrot Analytics, shared the full graph on Twitter (see below), wherein he explained that the data shows how “audience demand for Andor is overwhelmingly lower than The Mandalorian S1-2, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In a tweet accompanying the graph, he said that this is “the most disappointing trend” he has come across recently because Andor, according to him, is “the best Star Wars series BY FAR.”

In a further tweet, Katz added, “Yes, House of the DragonRings of Power, and  She-Hulk are sucking up a lot of the genre attention right now. They’re big names (and I like all three). But Andor is exactly the sort of high-quality, four-quadrant (as opposed to younger skewing) title Disney Plus needs to expand its demo.”

You can watch Andor and other Star Wars series on the streaming service Disney Plus now. Or, dive into The Mandalorian season 3 release date for the latest details on Grogu and his space daddy.

