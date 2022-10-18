Andor may be the best Star Wars series, but it has less viewers

Following up on Star Wars character Cassian Andor, Star Wars: Andor arrived to a lot of fanfare and positive reviews when it first dropped, with a 91% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a second season being confirmed before the first has even finished airing.

In many ways, Andor had the potential to be the most popular Star Wars series we’ve seen so far — especially given that it’s a spin-off from Star Wars movie Rogue One, which amassed over 1 billion USD at the global box office.

Taking place in the years preceding Rogue One, the sci-fi series tells the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), his disillusionment with the Empire, and how he became the Rebel Alliance hero we came to know and love. We’re officially halfway through the 12-episode series after it first debuted in September 21, but new data doesn’t bode well in terms of how viewers are engaging with Andor.

Brandon Katz, an Industry Strategist at Parrot Analytics, shared the full graph on Twitter (see below), wherein he explained that the data shows how “audience demand for Andor is overwhelmingly lower than The Mandalorian S1-2, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.“

In a tweet accompanying the graph, he said that this is “the most disappointing trend” he has come across recently because Andor, according to him, is “the best Star Wars series BY FAR.”

The most disappointing trend I've come across recently is how audience demand for #Andor is overwhelmingly lower than #TheMandalorian S1-2, #TheBookofBobaFett and #ObiWan despite the fact that it is easily the best #StarWars series BY FAR. pic.twitter.com/n0sKGHDIOI — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) October 14, 2022

In a further tweet, Katz added, “Yes, House of the Dragon, Rings of Power, and She-Hulk are sucking up a lot of the genre attention right now. They’re big names (and I like all three). But Andor is exactly the sort of high-quality, four-quadrant (as opposed to younger skewing) title Disney Plus needs to expand its demo.”

