What do we know about the She-Hulk release date? Don’t make her angry. You won’t like her when she’s angry. Well, actually you might, because the next MCU series She-Hulk is about to give us a brand new perspective on what it means to be irradiated by gamma radiation.

Created by Jessica Gao for the streaming service Disney Plus She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a new TV series telling the story of legal-whiz Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Like so many people in the MCU timeline, Jen was living an ordinary life until an accident gave her superpowers similar to her cousin, and she’s thrust into an exciting new world of adventure.

She-Hulk is set to be the MCU’s first full-on comedy series, and we can’t wait to see what Gao and Maslany have in store for us. In fact, we’re so excited that we’ve done a bit of digging to bring you everything we know about the She-Hulk release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

She-Hulk release date

She-Hulk is set for release on the streaming service Disney Plus on August 17. Unlike Netflix, Disney has adopted a weekly release schedule for all its MCU series, so you’ll only have one episode to watch, we’re afraid.

But you can take solace in knowing you’ll have a few weeks of smashing television to watch. See what we did there?

She-Hulk trailer

She-Hulk does indeed have a trailer. It was released on May 17, 2022, and lays out the basic premise for the series. Jennifer Walters is injured in a car crash, gets a blood transfusion from her gamma-powered cousin Bruce, and ends up with superpowers of her own. You know, classic superhero stuff.

Hulk smash! Best MCU characters

Unlike her cousin, though, Jennifer actually enjoys being a Hulk – mainly because she doesn’t turn into a savage monster like Bruce – and uses her newfound strength and confidence to kick butt both in and out of the courtroom.

Check out the She-Hulk trailer below:

The She-Hulk CGI was widely criticised for looking a little, well, ropey, so Disney actually cut a new one with an improved She-Hulk model. And to be honest, this new design looks far more realistic than the slightly plastic design of the first.

She-Hulk cast

Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, aka the incredible She-Hulk. A lawyer specialising in superhero affairs, Jen has powers similar to her cousin Bruce Banner. Speaking of which, Mark Ruffalo will return as both Bruce and his jade alter ego, the Hulk.

He’s not the only returning character though. Tim Roth is back as the least memorable Phase 1 villain, Abomination, who we last saw getting beat up in Shang-Chi. Clearly, Benedict Wong has a good agent because he’s touted to appear in the series as well, as Wong the Sorceror Supreme.

Strongest there is! Best MCU movies

What’s a superhero without a villain to fight, though. Jameela Jamil will be playing the super-strong Titania – She-Hulk’s comic book nemesis.

The full She-Hulk cast is:

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk:

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk:

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination:

Benedict Wong as Wong

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia

Josh Segarra

Jon Bass

Anais Almonte

Nicholas Cirillo

All of this is just window-dressing for the main event, though. Someone is playing Frogman, and you’d better believe we’re excited to see Marvel’s premier amphibian-themed hero make his small screen debut.

She-Hulk plot speculation

The specifics of the She-Hulk plot are unknown as of May 2022. However, we can make some educated guesses as to what the show will be about.

The teaser suggests we’ll see the accident that gave Jen her powers, and we know that Bruce will spend some time training her to use them.

Objection! Best thriller movies

We can also guess that Jen’s job as a superhero lawyer will get at least some attention judging by the show’s full title, She-Hulk Attorney at Law. We guess this is what brings her into contact with various super-folk, including Abomination and Titania.

The biggest clues we’ve had about the show come from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who described the show as a half-hour legal comedy based on John Byrne’s influential run on the She-Hulk comic.

Will She-Hulk break the Fourth Wall?

One of She-Hulk’s lesser-known powers is her ability to break the fourth wall. If you don’t know what this means, it basically boils down to She-Hulk knowing that she’s a fictional character existing within a fictional universe.

The best-known example of a character breaking the fourth wall is probably Deadpool, who frequently talks to the audience regularly in both movies and comics.

Merc’ with a mouth: Best X-Men characters

In Byrne’s stories, he’d frequently have the character talk to the audience or joke about being a comic book character.

So if Feige’s telling the truth, and the show is based on those books, It’s reasonable to wonder if She-Hulk will know she’s on a TV show. The Direct has reported that she will have this ability, but it’s only a rumour at this point, and you know what they say about rumours? You’ll rue-mour the day you believe them.