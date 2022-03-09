Disney Plus shares first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Well, hello there! Disney Plus has just given Star Wars fans a major treat. Taking to social media, the streamer has revealed the first look of its upcoming sci-fi series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set at the halfway point between the science fiction movies, Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, and will follow Obi-Wan during his darkest hour. The highly anticipated TV series centres around the Jedi after, despite having the high ground, he couldn’t stop his young apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, from falling to the dark side and becoming the big baddie Darth Vader.

Disney Plus took to Twitter and posted a still of a magazine cover featuring McGregor as everyone’s favourite Jedi Master, Obi-Wan. Seeing the star reprise his role from the 2000s prequel movies is a welcomed treat, as is seeing McGregor now rocking some long locks for his next outing in a galaxy far, far away. Along with the snap, the streaming service posted the following caption: “A Jedi Master returns to Entertainment Weekly. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on Disney Plus.”

You can see Disney Plus’ Tweet below:

A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as @ObiWanKenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/R5M7TJlDp3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 9, 2022

Alongside McGregor, Hayden Christensen returns to the Disney Plus series as Anakin. The show will also star the likes of Joel Edgerton (who played Uncle Owen in the prequels), Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Benny Safdie.

As Disney’s tweet said, The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to his Disney Plus on May 25, exactly 45 years since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope. While we wait for the show to drop, here is our guide to The Mandalorian season 3.