Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on May 25

Hello There! It looks like the force will be with us in May, because that’s when the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series starring Ewan McGregor will be coming to Disney Plus. And it will land 45 years to the day since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope – on May 25 2022.

It will be set at the precise halfway point between Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, after Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi found himself at his lowest point. Obi-wan’s anguish was caused by the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan alongside Anakin himself, Hayden Christensen. The series also stars Joel Edgerton (who played Uncle Owen in the prequels), Bonnie Piesse (as Aunt Beru), Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Benny Safdie. It is directed by Deborah Chow, who worked on The Mandalorian.

As for what happens in the series, Disney are keeping typically tight-lipped. We got a few hints from the Disney Plus Day teaser with Ewan McGregor saying, “At least he has this one task left which is to keep Luke safe,” and director Deborah Chow adding, “That’s definitely a starting place for our story. The interesting thing is going to be where it goes from there.”

You can also see a poster newly-released by Disney Plus here;

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022

Fans will be keen to find out what takes Obi-Wan from the smiling, fresh-faced teacher with the luscious ginger beard in Revenge of the Sith to the grizzled, white-haired sage that we see in A New Hope (played by Alec Guinness). With McGregor now aged 50 and Alec Guinness being 62 while filming A New Hope, their ages actually align well.

In the meantime, find out what might be next for Boba Fett in our guide to season 2, and where The Mandalorian might be going in our guide to season 3.