Ke Huy Quan is desperate to join the Star Wars “family”

Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan is on top of the world. Best known for recent roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Loki (and previously for his time as a child actor in Indiana Jones and The Goonies), he’s one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry right now, with a screen presence to match.

Now, he’s been appealing to Star Wars overseer Kathleen Kennedy to join George Lucas’ universe, so he can tick off yet another of the best movie franchises. “I was shameless when I saw Kathy! I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, ‘Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the Star Wars universe!'” the actor explained, talking with Collider about his desire to become a Star Wars character.

He continued his pitch to join the Star Wars cast, saying, “And what’s so great about it, if you think about it, it’s all under the Disney family, you know? So, I was lucky to be Short Round, which is also Disney. And, now MCU,” he said, referring to his Marvel series Loki, which just concluded with season 2. “I want to stay in the family. It’s great.”

Ke Huy Quan was phenomenal in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and had also been a shining light throughout Loki season 2 as the enigmatic engineer OB. Obviously, then, we’d love to see him in a new Star Wars movie (and there are a lot of them) or in a Star Wars series like The Mandalorian season 4, or Andor season 2. There’s just something about the actor that makes him so suited to the sci-fi genre, isn’t there?

We’d love to see Ke Huy Quan bring the same energy he brought to Loki to one of the many Star Wars projects on the horizon: mysterious, charismatic, and slightly off-kilter. And let’s be clear, we’re talking about a big role, not just as a supporting character.

We’re spoiled for choice too, when it comes to new movies he could show up in. The Rey sequel? The Dawn of the Jedi prequel? The Filoni-verse movie? Or perhaps Shawn Levy and Taika Waititi’s projects could find a home for Ke Huy Quan?

Our personal preference would be to see the actor in James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi movie. That film is set to focus on the early days of the Jedi Order and the origins of the Force, and pairing Quan with Mangold would utilize their shared Indiana Jones connection. Ke Huy Quan as a wise master of the Force who helps to shape the creation of the Order? Sign. Us. Up.

What makes the actor’s involvement all the more feasible is the fact that he isn’t tied to any major franchise projects right now. His time as OB seems to be over with there being no sign of Loki season 3, and no casting for the new slate of Star Wars films has been announced, indicating it’s all still in the very early stages.

So what’re you waiting for, Kathleen Kennedy? Get the actor involved early, and let the speculation begin.

