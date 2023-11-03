As the time-traveling adventure of season 2 hurtles towards its grand conclusion, we’re peering into the depths of the Multiverse to see what’s in store for the future of the show to ask if there’ll be a Loki season 3.

Like anyone who’s following along with the latest MCU show, we’re desperate for the Marvel series to have a third season. How can the fate of TVA — and all of time and space with it — be resolved with just the one episode that’s left? Of course, there are all the upcoming Marvel movies still yet to come, and they could carry on the story. Still, we can’t help but feel that another season of Loki is what we need most.

Will there be a Loki season 3?

Loki season 3 has not been confirmed by Marvel and as far as we know season 2 is going to bring the story to its conclusion.

Speaking with Deadline, executive producer Kevin Wright said that seasons 1 and 2 are: “two chapters of the same book, and that season 2 is finishing that book, and there are other stories to be told there, but I think they would be new books, if that’s not too coy.”

That’s fairly simple to interpret. If the series Loki is the book, and seasons 1 and 2 are its chapters, any “new books” would be in a new series (or movie). Right? Right.

However as it stands the story of Loki, as envisioned by Wright at this point, ends with season 2, and we know that the ending is going to be concrete rather than set up for a new season.”I will say [it’s] not a cliffhanger,” he explained, in the same interview. “We want to be able to deliver real fulfillment in what we’re doing.”

He echoed that sentiment in a conversation with Collider.”Season 1 and season 2 were developed and created as, like, kind of two chapters of the same book. We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that season 2 was about closing that book.”

But wait! Don’t leave just yet! There’s still room for optimism, and our favorite Marvel characters might still be coming back.

First of all, Wright has also said that while there are no firm plans for Loki season 3, people within Marvel Studios have “excitement” at the prospect of more Loki. “I know there’s some excitement for that internally,” again speaking with Deadline.

Meanwhile, after a report from The Hollywood Reporter we also know that — in the wake of the limited success of its other shows — Marvel is changing its model and moving toward a multi-season format rather than focussing on limited series that effectively serves as enclosed movies.

As one of the franchise’s most well-received shows, Loki could be the beneficiary of that, with fans, critics, and us actually wanting more of the series (as opposed to the likes of Secret Invasion, where we were begging for less). So, as it stands, season 3 doesn’t appear to be in active development. But, as Marvel seems happy with the series and wants more seasons of shows in general, there’s still plenty of cause for hope. It might just take some time.

