The Mandalorian season 4 rumors tease major change-up for the show

While we were expecting The Mandalorian to be wrapped up with a final season, some Star Wars reports suggest a shakeup will happen in Dave Filoni’s grand plan for the universe.

Star Wars rumors suggest that The Mandalorian season 4 will be refashioned into a new Star Wars movie. There are also claims Disney plans to release it before Daisy Ridley’s Rey film.

The Hot Mic‘s Jeff Sneider claims there’s a good chance a movie version of The Mandalorian will replace season 4. The scooper also suggested the concluded 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike could be the reason why — the industrial action has led to reshuffling and delays across Hollywood.

That being said, before The Mandalorian season 3 premiere, Jon Favreau told the French television station BFM TV “Season 4, yeah, I’ve written it already.” He also stated, “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you start to write each episode.”

It doesn’t sound like any movie was in the cards when Favreau said that in early 2022, but things have changed massively since then. We’ve seen Disney’s other franchises like the MCU see a big shift with release dates and plans, so changes to the Star Wars series wouldn’t be too surprising.

However, take all of this with a large pinch of salt. There’s no official word from the studio on any of this, and there’s no hint of confirmation from anyone attached to the projects.

Should a movie replace season 4, though, we wonder what will happen to Filoni’s Star Wars movie that was originally supposed to conclude the events of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano‘s Disney Plus shows. Would a Din Djarin movie will replace that?

There are currently no confirmed release schedules for Rey’s standalone film or Mando season 4, so it’s difficult to say how feasible any of this is. Still, we think a final season of TV makes more sense than a film — Filoni’s original idea of a movie to tie together all his characters makes more sense than swapping medium for Din and Grogu’s final adventures.

We’ll just have to wait and see what’s next for these Star Wars characters. Until then, why not revisit the Star Wars movies in order or learn more about the Star Wars cast?