Book of Boba Fett star appears in new Elden Ring ad

Ming Na-Wen might be known as one of the Galaxy’s most formidable Bounty Hunters, but it looks like the Star Wars actor — who has appeared in TV series like The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian —is swapping out sci-fi for fantasy as she stars in a new advert for Elden Ring, an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware in collaboration with Games of Thrones author George R.R. Martin (he’ll really do anything to avoid finishing that damn book).

The footage begins in Ming Na-Wen’s “training room”, with the star wearing a dressing gown and some (pretty cool) panda slippers. She then picks up a to-do list which includes tongue-in-cheek references to some of her most famous roles — items crossed off on the list include “topple a dictator” and “save a dynasty.” Next on the list? Seek the Elden Ring.

Na-Wen then appears to spring into action, with a combat outfit under her dressing gown (Was she wearing that the whole time? Is she keeping the slippers on?) and offers the viewer advice: “Never let success get to your head.” The trailer then proceeds to show gameplay footage from Elden Ring while the star continues to narrate in the background.

Alongside her stint in the Star Wars universe as Fennec Shand, Na-Wen has also dipped her toes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has previously featured in the ABC show Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And, as the original voice of Mulan in the animated Disney movie, the actor was also honoured as a Disney Legend in 2019.

You can catch all episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on the streaming service Disney Plus.