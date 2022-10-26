Who does Andy Serkis play in Star Wars Andor? If you’ve been watching the new Star Wars series, you’ll have spotted lots of familiar faces pop up across the various episodes. But in Andor episode 8, Andy Serkis shows up, and has left many fans wondering what this new Star Wars character is all about.

So far, we’ve seen actors from Game of Thrones, the MCU, and other various TV series make appearances in a galaxy far, far away. While expect top talent to make its way into the sci-fi series, one person we did not expect to see was Andy Serkis, who has already appeared in the Star Wars movies as Supreme Leader Snoke.

Is this Serkis cameo linked to the movie villain or is this something entirely new? Who does Andy Serkis play in Star Wars Andor? Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer for you here. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Who does Andy Serkis play in Star Wars Andor?

Andy Serkis plays a character called Kino Loy in Star Wars Andor. While we’d love for this to be some deep-rooted origin story for Supreme Leader Snoke, we think that Andy Serkis is simply playing a new character in the Star Wars franchise.

This wouldn’t normally work, but the fact that Serkis used motion-capture technology for his portrayal of Snoke means we haven’t actually seen his normal face in the science fiction movie series yet.

We could be wrong, of course, but it seems Serkis’ role as Kino Loy is nothing more than just that. Kino is a supervisor on board the new planet in Andor, Narkina 5, a floating factory facility (also known as a prison for slaves).

Loy oversees the work on the production line on the Five-Two-D shift (fifth floor, second room, day shift) and seems like a bit of a mean boss at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether he will be an ally to Cassian or not.

