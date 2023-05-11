Sorry everyone, we’ve got bad news about Andor season 2

Sorry to fans of the Star Wars series, but we've got bad news about the Andor season 2 release date, and there's some trouble ahead for the Disney Plus show.

There has been an unfortunate development in Andor season 2‘s development, leaving the Star Wars series in a shaky state. The Disney Plus show fronted by Diego Luna’s Star Wars character Cassian Andor is the latest casualty of a recent industry shake-up.

After being met with acclaim from critics and Star Wars fans who enjoyed its grounded and political storytelling, the Tony Gilroy series was set to roll into season 2, which would end Andor.

The current 2023 Writers Strike, an ongoing battle for fair pay between Hollywood’s scribes and the major studios like Netflix and Disney, has resulted in a spanner in the Rebellion’s fictional plans.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement from Gilroy, in which the Andor showrunner shared he has ceased work on season 2, “I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1.”

He continued, “After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA [Writers Guild of America] on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions.”

The series was set for an August wrap, with the Andor season 2 release date estimated for 2024 — the impact of the strike could see this change, and, of course, the impact is the goal of a well-organised walkout.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out, as is the case with the other best TV series and new movies affected. While we wait, it’s a good time to check out the best movies of all time.

