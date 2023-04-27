A Star Trek Picard season 3 sequel just got even more likely

There might be another new Star Trek series on the way, if fans get their way. A sequel sci-fi series to Star Trek Picard season 3 may end up getting the greenlight thanks to a popular and growing petition.

Buzz around the prospective Star Trek: Legacy, a potential thriller series that picks up after Picard season 3, is really starting to grow. An online petition for the show, endorsed by Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, has now garnered over 35,000 signatures and more and more fans are adding their names.

Now, online petitions usually aren’t worth all that much. Studios usually make these decisions on factors way beyond what some people say they want. There’s precedent within Star Trek, however, because Star Trek Strange New Worlds became a thing at least in part because of such fan desire.

The best TV series aren’t necessarily the result of audience pleas – fandoms aren’t always the greatest judge of what they want – but this does seem like a no-brainer. Jeri Ryan’s already an iconic part of Starfleet, no doubt she’ll fair just as well as a Star Trek captain aboard the Enterprise-G.

We’ll just have to see how this goes. Thankfully, we have the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, Star Trek Discovery season 5 release date, and the possibility of Star Trek 4 to look forward to in the meantime.

Boldly go and check out our ranking of the Star Trek movies for more from the franchise. Our new movies guide and best movies list have plenty of great watches besides.