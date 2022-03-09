Star Trek: Picard season 3 has finished filming

The Star Trek franchise has so many offshoots and timelines, it can be hard to keep track, but the spin-off TV series, Star Trek: Picard has just finished shooting on its third and final season. The team shot season 2 and season 3 at the same time, with season 2 just recently dropping on streaming service Paramount Plus on March 3, 2022.

The sci-fi series, which sees Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, former captain of the S.S. Enterprise. Now retired, Picard just can’t help but get sucked back into more space adventures, and the show has reunited him with friends and foes of the past throughout its run.

In a tweet on March 8, 2022, co-executive producer of the series, Christopher Monfette, confirmed production had wrapped on season 3 and promised a “remarkable” final season to Star Trek: Picard. After heavy delays due to Covid-19, which saw 50 people catch the virus, it’s great to see that the team was able to get back to work and complete the shoot they had started.

It seems Patrick Stewart has been a very busy man lately. Not only has he been working hard to complete the Picard journey, but he is all but confirmed to be one of the many rumoured cameos in Doctor Strange 2, as his X-Men character, Professor Charles Xavier, looks set to arrive in the MCU.

Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard has brought back numerous actors from the original show, including Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jonathon Frakes. With season 2, Picard is also taking on old enemies Q and The Borg, who fans will remember from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Monfette said in a tweet, “That’s a wrap on Season Three of #StarTrekPicard. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know – the next and final chapter in Picard’s story is a truly remarkable thing,” before going on to thank the cast and crew around him.

Season 2 is available on the Paramount Plus streaming platform now in the US, with the service heading to the UK on March 22. Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard looks set to arrive at some point in 2023, though no official release date has been confirmed yet.