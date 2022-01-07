Star Trek: Picard shuts down production after 50 people catch Covid-19

Paramount Plus has halted production on Star Trek: Picard after fifty members of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The first season of the show starring Patrick Stewart was broadcast between January and March of 2020. The filming of the second season had already been much-delayed by the pandemic, leading to the second and third seasons being filmed back-to-back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that more than 50 members of the large production tested positive on Monday, which was the first day of work after the Christmas break. The science fiction series has one of television’s biggest crews, numbering more than 450 staffers. The infections impacted multiple zones, including members of the cast in zone A.

Star Trek: Picard is filmed in Los Angeles County, which recorded 37, 215 new COVID cases on January 6. A number of other shows filmed in LA have paused filming, including NCIS. Major events such as The Grammys have been canceled and Utah’s Sundance Film Festival has made the last-minute decision to go entirely virtual.

Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner star in Star Trek: Picard, alongside Stewart. It is produced by Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman serves as co-showrunner, alongside Terry Matalas.

Paramount Plus has become the home of Star Trek, with new show Star Trek: Discovery, as well as legacy shows and films including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, as well as the JJ Abrams films.

